Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $125,308.42 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $125,308.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $555,193.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Charles Robb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $260,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 322,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,006. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,537,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after buying an additional 796,580 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 39.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,187,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,037,000 after purchasing an additional 719,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

