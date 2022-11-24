ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ConvaTec Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ConvaTec Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

CNVVY has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.72) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Peel Hunt downgraded ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.68) to GBX 235 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.49) to GBX 290 ($3.43) in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.00.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

About ConvaTec Group

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

(Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.