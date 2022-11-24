Contrasting Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Euroseas has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Euroseas and Global Ship Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $93.89 million 1.52 $42.96 million $15.00 1.30 Global Ship Lease $447.95 million 1.42 $171.49 million $7.71 2.25

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Euroseas. Euroseas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Ship Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

6.8% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of Euroseas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Euroseas and Global Ship Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00

Euroseas presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.55%. Global Ship Lease has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.35%. Given Euroseas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Global Ship Lease.

Profitability

This table compares Euroseas and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas 60.98% 85.11% 37.35% Global Ship Lease 45.72% 36.88% 14.52%

Dividends

Euroseas pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Global Ship Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Euroseas pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Ship Lease pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Global Ship Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Euroseas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Euroseas beats Global Ship Lease on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu). The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

