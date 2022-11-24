Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of WY opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

