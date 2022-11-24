Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 30,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

