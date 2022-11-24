Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $201.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

