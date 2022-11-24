Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.34 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $58.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

