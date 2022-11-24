Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,746 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

