Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

