Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $196.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.67 and a 200 day moving average of $186.99. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.