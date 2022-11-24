Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $22,219,000. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.5% during the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,022,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,276 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,774.2% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,895,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 98,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQD opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $134.56.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

