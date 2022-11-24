Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 3,756 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cactus by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cactus during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cactus by 85.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after buying an additional 930,673 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cactus by 752.3% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Cactus by 6.8% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

WHD opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WHD. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

