Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 1,087 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Exponent by 94.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 332.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 73.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 154.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exponent Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $101.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $126.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.78.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

