Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $189.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

