Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 491 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of CDW by 45.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $189.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

