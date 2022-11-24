Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 1,646 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 120,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,742,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.