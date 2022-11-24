Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance
NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.40 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
