Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Shares Down 5.3%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.50. 1,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.
Comet Industries Trading Down 5.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.00 million and a PE ratio of 45.00.
Comet Industries Company Profile
Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.
