Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMA. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.38.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $71.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

