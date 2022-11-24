Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.82

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.82 and traded as low as $43.00. Cogeco shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 867 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, CIBC cut shares of Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Cogeco Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77.
About Cogeco
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.
