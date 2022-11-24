CMO Group (LON:CMO) Shares Up 1.4%

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.41). 704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 46,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.41).

CMO Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.47. The firm has a market cap of £25.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86.

About CMO Group

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Tileandfloorsuperstore.co.uk, cmotrade.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk.

