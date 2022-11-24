Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLOV. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 140.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 38.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,101 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 25.0% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Stock Down 1.6 %

About Clover Health Investments

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95.

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.