Clover Finance (CLV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.25 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $62.25 million and $2.83 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

