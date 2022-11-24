Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.18. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 73,040 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 16.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

