Claro Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,090 KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 171.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 214,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 135,380 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of KT during the second quarter valued at about $9,396,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KT by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 40,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of KT during the second quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KT by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KT alerts:

KT Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KT opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KT Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.