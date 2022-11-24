Claro Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $111.88 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.75 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.37.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

