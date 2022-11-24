Claro Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $74.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

