Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.77. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

