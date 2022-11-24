Claro Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.08 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

