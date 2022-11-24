Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 120,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 300.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61,633 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.97.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BBVA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.84) to €7.00 ($7.14) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.50 ($5.61) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.90 ($7.04) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.