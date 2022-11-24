Claro Advisors LLC Buys 38,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.1% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 36.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67.

DNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 103,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $217,906.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,519,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,091,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,799,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,008,003. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

