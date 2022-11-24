Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAC. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth $1,136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 35.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE:DAC opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

