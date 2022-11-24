Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 474 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,729,000 after purchasing an additional 947,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

