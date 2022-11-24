Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310,104 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

