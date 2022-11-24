Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

Shares of CTAS opened at $455.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $411.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

