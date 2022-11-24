CI Investments Inc. Sells 282,048 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282,048 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.56% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $117,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.14. 5,236,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,132,817. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $116.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.90.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.