CI Investments Inc. Sells 282,048 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282,048 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.56% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $117,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.14. 5,236,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,132,817. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $116.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.90.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.