CI Investments Inc. Sells 216,824 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 216,824 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $157,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.08. 1,010,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

