CI Investments Inc. Boosts Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890,696 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.46% of VICI Properties worth $131,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in VICI Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 175,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,581,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,011,000 after purchasing an additional 93,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,328. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

