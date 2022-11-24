Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.63. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
