Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.63. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 117,072 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $79,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Stories

