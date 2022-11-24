Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Director Acquires $11,257.50 in Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 19,750 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $11,257.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,657.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charah Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHRA opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Institutional Trading of Charah Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,416,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Charah Solutions by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 22.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after buying an additional 83,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charah Solutions Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Charah Solutions from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

