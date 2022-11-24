ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECOM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair cut ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.03.

ECOM remained flat at $23.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $74,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,307.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 47,159 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 803,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

