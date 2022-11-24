Cerberus Capital Management, L Purchases 25,000 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 25,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 625,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,232.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cerberus Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get comScore alerts:

On Friday, November 18th, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 50,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 35,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Cerberus Capital Management, L purchased 30,151 shares of comScore stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $64,824.65.

comScore Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. comScore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $134.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of comScore

Several research firms have recently commented on SCOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on comScore to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in comScore during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in comScore during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in comScore by 60.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About comScore

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.