Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Cut to GBX 130

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.54) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.70) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 126 ($1.49).
Centrica Stock Up 1.2 %
CNA opened at GBX 95.76 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 63.38 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.56 ($1.14). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.44. The company has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 959.80.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
