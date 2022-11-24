Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Cut to GBX 130

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.54) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.70) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 126 ($1.49).

CNA opened at GBX 95.76 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 63.38 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.56 ($1.14). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.44. The company has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 959.80.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,508 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £1,931.16 ($2,283.50). In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,664 shares of company stock worth $416,930.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

