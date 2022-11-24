CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0966 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $77.85 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0966 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,532.47 or 0.99948962 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010391 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00040337 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021794 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00237819 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09786574 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $10,452,597.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

