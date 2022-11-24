Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Alicia Grande Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,442 shares in the company, valued at $453,616.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $946,200.00.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Alicia Grande sold 90,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $1,215,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,500.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $17.76.
Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.