Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Alicia Grande Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,442 shares in the company, valued at $453,616.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $946,200.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Alicia Grande sold 90,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $1,215,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $778,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

