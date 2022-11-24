Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.70

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.70 and traded as low as $93.10. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $93.65, with a volume of 13 shares.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

