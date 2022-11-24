Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Carter’s worth $31,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Carter’s by 20.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRI stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 343,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.