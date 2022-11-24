Capital One Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $16.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.24. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.01 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDCE. StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,122,498.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,166 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 325.5% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

