Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$24.03 and last traded at C$24.25. Approximately 4,800 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$24.42.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.33.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.
