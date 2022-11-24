Canadian Western Bank to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.43 million.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.42.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$26.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.03. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$41.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.